Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: India's white-ball dynamo Suryakumar Yadav on Friday met with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the latter's trip to India. Solskjaer and Suryakumar both attended a function in Bengaluru. The two spent a short amount of time together and expressed mutual appreciation. The Indian hitter has been out of the Indian team as he was healing from an ankle ailment sustained during the South Africa series. Earlier, arriving for his highly-anticipated tour in India, Manchester United legend Solskjaer expressed his excitement about visiting the country and engaging with passionate football fans during his three-day visit.

With India being home to a staggering amount of Manchester United's global fans, Solskjaer's visit marks a historic moment for the team's supporters across the nation."I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation's Red Devils. This tour organized by Tilak is not only a memorable moment for fans but also for me as I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai," Sharing enthusiasm, Solskjaer said in an official statement shared by the organisers.

Suryakumar Yadav Meets Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Renowned for his remarkable career and iconic moments on the field, Solskjaer shared his favourite tales and stories from his time at Old Trafford, offering fans a unique glimpse into not just the career of the 'baby-faced assassin' but also the world of professional football. "I have had the privilege of experiencing football's magic on both sides of the touchline. So, it is always a delight to be able to reminisce about those last-minute goals and unforgettable victories with the fans. While I had only heard about the devotion of Indians towards Manchester United, getting the opportunity to experience it firsthand today was incredible," stated Solskjaer.

Following the Bengaluru leg of the tour, the exciting tour will ensure football fans get an opportunity to meet Solskjaer, who will be holding gala dinners in Mumbai on February 10 and New Delhi on February 11. (ANI)