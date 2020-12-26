Cricket fans have their eyes set on the clock as in-form teams Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the upcoming fixture in Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Boxing Day (December 26). Both teams have made an impressive start to their respective campaigns and would be raring to win in the upcoming game. Glenn Maxwell’s Stars are second in the team standings with two wins in three outings. Sixers also won two of their three matches but are fourth in the table as they didn’t get bash boost points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SIX vs STA match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman Reverse Sweeps Rashid Khan for Boundary in BBL 2020–21.

Both teams have a well-balanced combination which is another reason why the match is one to watch out for. Melbourne will rely on their skipper Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to put up runs on board while Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa will have the onus to deliver with the ball. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers have Josh Philippe, skipper Daniel Hughes, and Daniel Christian to score runs with the bat. At the same time, Jason Holder and Ben Dwarshuis are the potent names in the bowling department. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 03:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Daniel Christian, Jordan Silk, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve OKeefe, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Tom O Connell, Jackson Coleman, Zahir Khan, Jonathan Merlo

