Cricket fans have their eyes on the clock as Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers are set to lock horns in the final encounter of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21. The meeting takes place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (February 6). While Scorchers aim to clinch their fourth BBL title, the Sixers, who are also the defending champions, have won the tournament twice. Hence, both sides are aware of the pressure in the summit clash which makes the upcoming game even more exciting. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SIX vs SCO match. James Vince Denied Century by Andrew Tye ‘Wide Ball’ in Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020–21 Qualifier.

Sixers and Scorchers have met thrice this season where Ashton Turner’s Perth emerged victorious once while the other two encounters went in Sixers’ favour. They last locked horns in the Qualifier where James Vince’s batting masterclass blew the Scorchers away. The England opener scored 98 off 53 balls as Sydney comfortably won by nine wickets with three overs to spare. However, Perth Scorchers made a sensational comeback against Brisbane Heat and registered an emphatic nine-wicket win. Hence, both teams must be high on confidence, and one can expect a thrilling contest between the bat and the ball. As the upcoming match gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Final, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Final clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (February 6). The game has a scheduled time of 02:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Final, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers final BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Final, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, final, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, Justin Avendano, Jake Ball, Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Gurinder Sandhu

Perth Scorchers: Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Roy

