Sydney Sixers Win BBL 2019–20, Beat Melbourne Stars to Lift Second Big Bash League Title

Sydney Sixers (Photo Credits: Twitter/KFC Big Bash League)

The finals of the Big Bash League 2019-20 between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars was in danger of being washed out but rains cleared out just in time for a 12-over match to be played. Sixers captained by Moises Henriques came out on top by 19 runs in the all-important encounter to lift their first BBL trophy since the 2011-12 season. Meanwhile, it was heartbreak once again for the Stars as they have now lost back-to-back finals and their search for the first BBL crown still goes on. Bushfire Cricket Bash Live Telecast in India.

After being asked to bat first, the Sixers lost James Vince early but Steve Smith and youngster Josh Philippe held the innings together as they took the hosts to 49/1 in the first five overs. Soon after that Steve Smith was dismissed early by opposition captain Glenn Maxwell and the wickets of Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes followed as they were sent back to the pavilion on single-digit scores. But Philippe kept his cool under the circumstances and scored a brilliant half-century. Jordan Silk played a late cameo and got the hosts to 116/5 in 12 overs. Sachin Tendulkar Accepts Ellyse Perry’s Challenge; Master Blaster to Come Out of Retirement for an Over During Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Melbourne’s chase got off to the worst possible start as tournaments leading scorer Marcus Stoinis was dismissed in the very first over by Nathan Lyon. Nic Maddinson and Glenn Maxwell were the next to depart as Sixers started to stamp their authority on the game. Wickets kept falling at the regular intervals as none of the Melbourne batsmen could convert their starts into a big score and could only manage 97 off their 12 overs thus losing the match by 19 runs. Bushfire Cricket Bash Date, Time, Players, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast in India And All You Need To Know.

BBL 2019-20 Champions

This is the second consecutive time that the Stars have finished as runners-up and third overall. After losing big guns Stoinis and Maxwell early they could not find a way back into the match and were once again on the losing side in a BBL final. Josh Philippe was awarded as the man of the match for his brilliant innings.