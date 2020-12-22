The upcoming fixture of Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 will see Sydney Thunder locking horns with Perth Scorchers. The encounter takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday (December 22). Both teams haven’t made excellent starts to their respective campaigns this season and would be raring to get a victory under their belt. While the Thunder are sixth in the team standings with one win and a loss in two outings, Perth Scorchers are holding the penultimate position with one loss and a no-result game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of THU vs SCO match. Johan Botha Comes Out of Retirement to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

As both teams boast off strong batting line-ups, one can expect a run feast in Canberra. The Scorchers – who are led by Ashton Turner – have the services of Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro and Cameron Bancroft who can storm fours and sixes at any venue. At the same time, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye will handle the mantle in the bowling department. On the other hand, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales and Ben Cutting will score runs for Thunder with Daniel Sams and Adam Milne having onus with the ball. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Perth Scorchers Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Joel Paris, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Alex Ross, Baxter Holt(w), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

