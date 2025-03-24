Tamim Iqbal Health Updates Live: Former Bangladesh opener and captain Tamim Iqbal had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment after he suffered a massive heart attack. The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and had featured for Fortune Barishal in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) 2025. A stalwart of Bangladesh cricket, Tamim Iqbal featured in 70 Tests, 243 ODIs and 78 T20Is, scoring 5134, 8357 and 1758 runs respectively. Tamim Iqbal Suffers Massive Heart Attack, Reportedly Put on Life Support Following Chest Pain During Dhaka Premier League Match.

Tamim Iqbal experienced chest pain while he was fielding in the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match. The left-hander, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo, had left for the Fazilatunnesa Hospital, to visit the doctors after suffering from chest pain. The cricketer then returned to the ground to be airlifted to another hospital in Dhaka but he felt discomfort in his chest once again and had to be taken back to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The doctors at the hospital later performed an angioplasty to remove the blockage and a stent will be placed in his heart. Several officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) rushed to the hospital after cancelling a meeting in the afternoon after this happened.