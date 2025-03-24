Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been put on life support after suffering a massive heart attack. The former Bangladesh national cricket team star was rushed to a hospital after he experienced chest pain while fielding in the first innings of a Dhaka Premier League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club in Savar. Tamim Iqbal, as reported by RevSportz Global and Daily Observer, has been put on life support. Tamim Iqbal Retires: Star Bangladesh Cricketer Announces Retirement from International Cricket Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This incident happened on Monday, March 24 when he was fielding for the Mohammedan Sporting Club in the DPL 2025 match. After he experienced chest pain, arrangements of airlifting him out of the BKSP ground for treatment were made but unfortunately, that did not work out as he could not be flown out of the venue as he reportedly collapsed before boarding the helicopter. He was rushed to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital for treatment.

“He underwent initial checks at a local hospital, where mild heart issues were suspected. Efforts were made to transport him to Dhaka, but on the way to the helipad, he experienced severe chest pain and had to be rushed back. Medical reports later confirmed it was a massive heart attack. It is a difficult time for all of us. He is currently under observation, and the medical team is doing everything possible for his recovery," Dr Debashish Chowdhury, BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician said as quoted by Daily Observer

The 36-year-old had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and had featured for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2025 (Bangladesh Premier League) where his side won back-to-back titles. Tamim Iqbal had an impressive outing, scoring 413 runs in 14 matches with four half-centuries.

