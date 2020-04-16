Tom Curran Looking to Stay Mentally Fresh Amidst Lockdown

Tom Curran. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 15: He has been a star for England in limited-overs cricket and Tom Curran now wants to turn on the heat even in red-ball cricket along with brother Sam. "I've definitely got huge Test ambitions still. It's a tough one because I've been playing so much white-ball over the last few years. Without playing Championship cricket it is hard," Tom said in a joint video conference call with brother Sam.

"Over the last couple of years there was a huge focus on white-ball cricket with the ICC World Cup 2019 and rightly so. Now it's trying to get that balance between white and red-ball cricket and developing my skills and awaiting my chance." Tom Curran Praises Virat Kohli, the England Pacer Says He Is an ‘Unbelievable Player’.

"I'll keep training hard and try to take my chances when I can. It would be amazing to play Tests with Sam. That's definitely a huge ambition of ours," he pointed. Commenting on the sudden break due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tom said: "It is strange to be honest. I think we play so much now, you're just used to rolling on from one thing to the next. Sport is a big part of our lives but in the grand scheme of things it is not the end of the world for us compared to some of the other things going on around the world."

"For the last four or five years, it has been cricket non-stop, all the year round. I think for everyone to be stuck indoors and not playing is a shock to the system, everyone is missing it.It is a shock to all of us, players, people involved in the sport, fans and lovers of the sport. It is a shock to the system but what we're going through is nothing in the grand scheme of things."

"I'm using it as a time to get refreshed mentally. It is a terrible time of course, but we seldom get a break like this in what would be the middle of our summer. We're trying to stay positive so that when we do come back we're in a good position to kick on mentally and physically for the years to come."