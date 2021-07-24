Trent Rockets would face off against Southern Brave in the third match of The Hundred, on Saturday, July 24. The match would be played in Trent Bridge, Nottingham and would start at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There would be no clear favourites among the two, heading into this clash as the tournament is just starting off and they are playing their first matches. Having said that, the Trent Rockets side has a lot of exciting players in their ranks. From Alex Hales, Joe Root and Dawid Malan to Luke Wright and Rashid Khan, their side looks balanced, deadly and dominant. But Southern Brave aren't far behind. They have the experience and skill of Quinton De Kock at the top of the order along with New Zealand's newfound talent-Devon Conway. Also, their side boasts of one of the most deadly strikers in Andre Russell, who would handle affairs at the bottom of the order. The Hundred Rules: Playing Conditions and All You Need to Know About ECB’s New Format

Southern Brave would however expect Jofra Archer to regain fitness as the England World Cup-winning star recently played for Surrey. The match is expected to be a high-scoring one with short boundaries and a fast outfield.

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men 2021 will be played in Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will be played on July 24, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled time of 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The Hundred match between Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men 2021 would not be telecasted in India because there are no official broadcasters of the tournament in the country.

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men The Hundred 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India however live stream the Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men's match by using the FanCode app but would have to pay a subscription fee.

