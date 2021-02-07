Cheteshwar Pujara after a brilliant innings was dismissed in one of the most bizarre fashions off Dominic Bess on the third day of the first Tests against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 33-year-old carried on his form from the Australia series, scoring yet another gutsy-half century but was a tad unfortunate as he had to depart after luck sided with the visitors. India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara came in at number three following the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and played his usual brand of cricket despite wickets falling at the other end. The 33-year-old then along with Rishabh Pant got India back into the game as the duo stitched up a 100+ run partnership before the former lost his wicket Dominic Bess, who had already scalped the wicket of Virat Kohli earlier in the day. Joe Root Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

On a short delivery from Bess, Pujara tried a pull shot but was unfortunate as the ball hit Ollie Pope’s shoulder, who was fielding at short-leg before bouncing safely in the hands of Rory Burns, who made no mistakes. Pujara was unsurprisingly gutted with the mode of dismissal as he looked set for a three-digit score.

See Video

Pujara was very unlucky. He got out like this after playing so well. 😭😭😞 Yes, we all want #JusticeForPujara . #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3UyjOfdrMm — Ritesh Mahato (@Ritesh_7l) February 7, 2021

Speaking of the game. England were bowled out for 578 early in day three and responded brilliantly with the ball, reducing India to 73/4 at one stage. But a brilliant stand between Pujara and Rishabh Pant helped India from losing any more further wickets and crawl back into the match.

India will be looking to get much closer to England score as possible with Rishabh Pant the only traditional batsmen left for the hosts. Joe Root was the pick of the English batsmen as he scored his fifth double hundred in Tests.

