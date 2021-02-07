After piling up a mountain of 578 runs in the first innings, England bowlers ran through India’s top order to tighten their grip further in the first of the four-Test matches. While Jofra Archer made the brand new red cherry talk and dismissed openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, off-spinner Dom Bess dented the home team further by dismissing skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Ajinkya Rahane cheaply. Although both batsmen got deceived by Bess’ brilliance, Rahane’s dismissal should also be credited to England skipper Joe Root. The 30-year-old took a sensational one-handed catch as the Indian vice-captain walked back to the pavilion after scoring just one off six balls. India vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3.

Root, who’s playing his 100th Test, really couldn’t do anything wrong. After scoring his fifth double century earlier in the game, he hurt the home team with his spectacular fielding effort. It was the fourth delivery of the 27th over and Rahane stepped out of the crease to meet the ball on the full. However, Bess deceived him in the flight, and the batsman could just chip the ball to the cover region. Although the red cherry didn’t look within Root’s reach, the England skipper dived full length towards left and completed the dismissal. Ben Stokes Feels Half the England Batsmen Can't Ever Play Spin Like Joe Root Does.

Watch Video:

Joe Root’s catch to remove Ajinkya Rahane is a stunner.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/0hf0Fo6mRR — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) February 7, 2021

With Rahane back in the pavilion, India lost their four wickets inside 75 runs. Notably, they need to post at least 368 runs to avoid the follow on. At the moment, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are the two batsmen on the crease, and the duo will have to form a formidable partnership to take their side to safety. On the other hand, the England team must be over the moon and would like to scalp the remaining six wickets as soon as possible.

