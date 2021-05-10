Indian batsman Unmukt Chand has made it crystal clear that he has no plan whatsoever of signing a deal for the United States of America. Chand’s comments came after former Pakistan opener Sami Aslam, who would be eligible to represent USA a couple of years later, claimed that that ’30-40 foreign players, including Chand visited America recently. However, Chand clarified that he went to USA to visit his relatives and went for practice a couple of times. Calling it a ‘leisure tour’, the former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain said that he isn’t involved with USA cricket in any form. Unmukt Chand’s Mother and Uncle Hospitalised With COVID-19, Delhi Cricketer Seeks Help To Arrange Remdesivir.

“I had gone to the USA to visit my relatives, and of course when there, I went for a bat or two — just to practise. I had gone to the training session just because I had come here, but I have done nothing like signing anything in the USA. This trip is nothing but a leisure tour,” Chand was quoted as saying in The New Indian Express.

Earlier, Aslam, who quit Pakistan cricket to play for USA, said that several first-class cricketers from South Africa, India and other countries went to America lately.

“30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in America recently. A few former Under-19 Indian players have also arrived, including Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel, and Harmeet Singh. There are many players from South Africa over here now who have played a lot of First-class cricket in their homeland. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is also here,” Sami, who played 13 Tests and four ODIs for Pakistan, had said.

Aslam had also revealed that several Pakistan cricketers are considering to move America for the betterment of their careers. “I have had calls from over 100 First-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America,” the 25-year-old claimed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).