UP Warriorz will clash against Gujarat Giants in third T20 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 on March 5 (Sunday) at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The third encounter of the inaugural season will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction UPW-W vs GG-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

Having led Australia for sometime in absence of Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy will be well aware of the task while heading a diverse talent of UP Warriorz. Though the team lacks top-order batting riches, UP Warriorz are graced with match-winning all-rounders like Deepti Sharma, Tahlia Mcgrath, Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris in abundance. Gujarat Giants will be much more comfortable as the team will be playing their second match of the tournament against UPW-W. The X-factor for Gujarat Giants are two Australian stars of the recently held T20I Women's World Cup Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, whose performance will be key in the contest.

UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Beth Mooney (GG-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W) could be our All-rounders.

UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W) could form the bowling attack. Tanuja Kanwar Takes First Wicket in the Women's Premier League History, Accounts for Yastika Bhatia in GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match.

UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Beth Mooney (GG-W), Shweta Sehrawat (UPW-W), Sophia Dunkley (GG-W), Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Shabnim Ismail (UPW-W), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (UPW-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W), Sneh Rana (GG-W)

Ashleigh Gardner (GG) could be named as the captain of your UPW-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

