Running in at a decent pace and with the ability to swing the new ball, Vaibhav Arora has made a very impressive debut for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. The youngster was rewarded for his skills with the wickets of in-form Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali. The right-arm pacer was added to the Punjab Kings' squad as a measure to add some firepower to the bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and he surely has made a very impressive mark in his first game. CSK vs PBKS Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Full Scorecard Online

The right-arm paceman was roped in by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction earlier this year and like many other young talents who find this tournament to be a stepping stone to get to the next level, Arora isn't any different. He has grabbed the opportunity to make a name for himself, with both hands and has impressed one and all in his very first game, having figures of 2/21. No wonder captain Mayank Agarwal had the youngster bowl all his overs upfront, purely because of the wonderful rhythm he was in.

Here are some facts about Vaibhav Arora:

#Vaibhav Arora was born on December 14, 1997.

#He is just 24 years of age.

#Arora plays for Himachal Pradesh and made his first-class debut in 2019 against Saurashtra.

#His T20 debut came in 2021 against Chattisgarh.

#Vaibhav Arora had earlier been part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

#He was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crores after a tight bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arora has ensured that he makes a great start to his IPL career and things would only get better from here on. If he continues to play like this, he can soon become an integral part of Punjab Kings' bowling attack and soon an irreplaceable player for the team.

