It’s party time for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and their family as they have been blessed with a daughter. Needless to say that the family is extremely happy with the arrival of the baby and Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas had posted a snap of a baby. Naturally one thought that the snap was actually was Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma’s daughter and the picture started doing rounds on social media. Many news agencies started carrying the picture by saying that the snap was of the new member of Virat and Anushka’s family. Now, Vikas Kohli took to social media and clarified that this was a random snap. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Blessed With Baby Girl! Virushka Fans Share Congratulatory Posts On The Arrival Of Couple’s First Child.

A part of the note read, "This is not the actual picture of the baby as some media channels are reporting.. posting to clarify." The earlier snap posted by Vikas Kohli had the picture of the baby's feet and he also posted an adorable caption to the snap. "Happiness overboard .... angel in the house." Check out the recent note by Vikas.

Virat Kohli had posted about the arrival of the baby on social media by saying and mentioned that he was more than overwhelmed to welcome the baby. The Indian cricket captain also said that the baby and Anuskha were doing fine. Kohli thanked the fans for their wishes and requested privacy.

