Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Will Be My Greatest Challenge in ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Says Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are certainly two of the best batsman in the modern era and the Indian duo has also given nightmares to many prominent bowling line-ups around the world. Recently, Pakistan’s rising pace sensation Haris Rauf also hailed the two batsmen as the 'top payers' in the world and said that bowling against them will be the greatest challenge in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2020. However, the right-arm pacer, who burst onto the scenes by scalping 20 wickets in Big Bash League 2019-20, is confident that he will do well in the T20 extravaganza owing his spectacular performances in BBL. Hat-Trick Hero Haris Rauf Comes Up With 'Adaab Celebration' in BBL 2019-20, Watch Video.

“This being a World Cup competition, the quality of opposition will be very tough as top players from each country will be playing in it so all batsmen will be difficult to bowl to. But looking at the top T20I players in the world, to be the greatest challenge will come from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma,” said Rauf while talking to PakPassion.

Further in the conversation, the 26-year-old said that he tends to contain the batsmen with his tight line and length and his familiarity with the Aussie conditions will certainly help him to deliver. “To do well against such top-quality batsmen will do wonders for my confidence and to be honest, based on my experience in BBL, I should be able to do well in the World Cup if given the chance. It is my nature that I don’t let any batsman dominate me and that is how I did so well in BBL 09 even against such quality batsmen like Steve Smith, as I didn’t allow him to put any pressure on me at all,” he added.

After enjoying a sensational run in BBL, Rauf got an international call up and he made his T20I debut against Bangladesh. The speedster can bowl at a brisk pace and his buckets of variations in the end overs make him a great asset in the shortest format of the game. However, with the presence of veteran pacers like, Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali, it will be interesting to see whether Rauf will find a place in the national squad for the gala tournament or not.