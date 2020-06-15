Virat Kohli at the Moment Has Won Nothing as a Leader, Says Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli is certainly one of the best batsmen, if not the best batsman in the modern era, and his records in all forms of cricket are nothing less than sensational. However, his prowess as a captain has been questioned on many occasions. With 33 victories in 55 Test matches, the Delhi-born cricketer is the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket. However, skipper Kohli has still not been able to win an ICC tournament. In a recent interaction, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also said that Kohli hasn’t won anything as a leader and he has a lot to achieve. Virat Kohli Sledged Me for Talking to His Ex-Girlfriend, Reveals Former England Batsman Nick Compton.

Featuring in the latest episode of Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected,’ the southpaw was asked if any milestones are left which Kohli has to achieve to which he replied: “Lots, in a team sport.”

“You can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara who’s got so many runs. People like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing, Virat Kohli, at the moment, has won nothing to be honest, as a leader,” he added.

The two-time World Cup winner also said that Kohli might break many batting records. However, in order to be considered, he has to win big trophies. “He has a lot to achieve. He can keep scoring his own runs. But for me, in a team sport, till the time you don’t win those big trophies, you will never be considered... probably you will never fulfil your entire career,” Gambhir further said.

Gambhir also said that Kohli needs to realise that every individual have a different personality and he should treat his teammates according to that. “He’s different from the rest. Probably a lot of other people might not have the same ability that Virat Kohli has. As a leader, the most important quality which he needs to have is to start taking players as they are. Don’t compare them, or don’t compare their intensity to his intensity. Because every individual is different,” he said.

“Mohammed Shami can never be Jasprit Bumrah. Or Ishant Sharma can never be Jasprit Bumrah. Or KL Rahul can never be Virat Kohli. For that matter, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, all these guys probably can never match to Virat Kohli’s intensity, and talent as well. But how to get the best out of them, and figuring out those situations will help him, and prepare him the best for the world titles, and that is only when they can actually win it,” the former India batsman further said.

