Virat Kohli Sledged Me for Talking to His Ex-Girlfriend, Reveals Former England Batsman Nick Compton

London, June 15: Former England batsman Nick Compton has revealed that he was sledged by Virat Kohli during the team's tour of India in 2012. Compton, who made his Test debut in that series, said that Kohli didn't like the fact that the England opener had chatted with his ex-girlfriend and was thus after him throughout the four-match rubber.

Compton said he had bumped into Kohli's ex-girlfriend before the start of the series at a gathering in Ahmedabad in which former cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Yuvraj Singh were also present.

"I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh... all of us were there, and she was there," Compton said while speaking on the Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast.

"I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don't think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, ‘Who's got the story right here,' you know what I mean?" he added.

Compton, who played 16 Test matches for England, said it was quite funny at the time and now when he recalls the incident, he ends up smiling about it. "We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head."

England had won that four-match Test series 2-1, their first in India since the 1984-85 tour.

