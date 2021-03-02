Indian cricket team captain is one of the most popular athletes around the world and recently added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first cricketer and the first Indian to have 100 million followers on photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram on Monday evening. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane & Others Gear Up for India vs England 4th Test 2021 in Ahmedabad.

Though Virat Kohli became the first Indian to reach the landmark figure on the social media app, he is not the first person to achieve this feat. The Indian skipper has joined an elite club that includes football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, among other celebrities. Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter (40.8 million) and Facebook (36 million). Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Person To Reach 250 Million Followers on Instagram.

Virat Kohli's Instagram

Virat Kohli Instagram (Photo Credits; Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli after reaching the landmark figure became the fourth most followed sportsperson on the platform. Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list among sportsperson with 226 million followers – while also having the most followers on the app – followed by the likes of Lionel Messi (187 million) and Neymar Jr (147 million).

ICC Congratulates

Virat Kohli - the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is followed by famous singer Ariana Grande who has 224 million followers, while retired WWE superstar and Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is third on the list with 220 million followers.

Virat Kohli is currently in Ahmedabad with the Indian cricket team as they are preparing for the fourth and final Test against England, beginning March 4. The cricketer recently became the most successful Indian skipper on home soil, surpassing the record of MS Dhoni.

