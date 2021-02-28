Team India have everything to play for in the fourth Test against England with a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final at stakes. Virat Kohli’s men are 2-1 up in the series, and a win or even a draw would in the last game book their place in the summit clash. The final Test gets underway on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the encounter holding such significance, the Indian players were spotted sweating it out in nets. The official Twitter account of BCCI shared some pictures in which Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others were polishing their skills in the practice session. Rishabh Pant Shares Post Workout Picture with Axar Patel & Others Ahead of India vs England 4th Test 2021.

For the unversed, the home team didn’t start the series well – losing the opening game emphatically by 227 runs. However, they made a scintillating comeback as the Three Lions were outplayed in the next two encounters. Rohit Sharma, Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel have been the wrecker-in-chiefs for the home team, and the trio would like to continue their sensational run. At the same time, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane would also be raring to make an impact. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the Indian stars geared up for the Ahmedabad Test. Rohit Sharma ‘Wonders’ How Ahmedabad Pitch Will Behave, Hitman Makes Cheeky Instagram Post Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021.

Notably, the third Test also took place in Ahmedabad, which saw India winning by ten wickets within two days. However, it was a Pink-Ball game while the upcoming clash is a regular Test match. Spin will indeed be the key to win, and both teams must field their best playing XI. While off-spinner Dom Bess is set to come back in England’s playing XI, Indian pace spearhead has opted out of the last clash due to personal reasons. Either Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj will replace him in the line-up.

