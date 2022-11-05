Virat Kohli punched the turf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, pointed to the sky and let out a tear. His teammates came running to the pitch and even skipper Rohit Sharma could not resist but lift him up for a while. Suryakumar Yadav gave him a big hug as the lion once again roared loudly in front of a 90,000-odd crowd in Melbourne. Thanking the Almighty with closed eyes and a finger pointed to the sky, he soaked in the applause. ‘King’ Kohli had just finished crafting one of the most famous run chases in the history of T20Is as he helped India defeat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener-a contest which they looked set to lose at one point. Commentators ran out of objectives to describe his performance. He was India’s hero once again with a whole nation standing up and applauding one of the all-time greats. But the picture was quite different, at the start of the year. Virat Kohli Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy 34th Birthday Greetings, WhatsApp Status, HD Photos in India Jersey and Positive Messages To Share Online

Three years without a hundred. Criticism flew in from various sources and many started to doubt his place in the team. Having lost the cement that captaincy offers, Kohli had to prove himself. Not that he was not getting runs in00 the period between November 2019 to August 2022, where he hadn’t been able to breach the 100-run mark in any match. Former cricketers, experts and even some fans debated about his form and whether should he be part of the Indian team going forward, especially in the shortest version of the game with 2022 being a World Cup year.

And yet, for one more time in his career, Kohli proved right the statement that ‘form is temporary but class is permanent.’ Even the greats go through tough phases in their careers and they sure do come out of it. Kohli’s case was no different. A break after a strenuous England tour gave the champion batter some much-needed time to recuperate, rejuvenate himself and come out as the player that fans wanted. Of course, the process was not easy. Kohli himself revealed that he was faking his intensity a bit in an interview where he also mentioned, “For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month. I'm looked at as a guy who has been mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise, things can get unhealthy for you.” Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Records, Milestones of Indian Star Batter on His 34th Birthday

The break followed his much-awaited return for the Asia Cup, where fans were treated to the Virat Kohli of old. Those classy drives were back, and so were the flicks, the cuts and the lightning-fast running between the wickets, which was always there. Kohli was back. If his performances against Pakistan and Hong Kong were not convincing enough, Kohli delivered a gift that his fans had been craving to watch—a 71st international hundred. Against Afghanistan, he toyed with the bowling to script some sensational records as he crossed the three-figure mark for the first time in three years. One could understand that the 'King' was starting to get his powers back.

And when the greatest are put to the test, they shine bright like a diamond. From helping India win overcome Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener, to consistently scoring runs and shattering records, including becoming the highest run-getter in the history of T20 World Cups, Kohli has proved his critics wrong with a bang. Cricket fans would not forget the two sixes he smoked off consecutive deliveries against Haris Rauf in the 19th over of the match against Pakistan, when India needed 28 runs off eight deliveries. One of those was played with a straight bat on the backfoot over the bowler’s head for a huge hit. Those two hits brought down the equation to a gettable 16 off the last over, a contest which India won in thrilling fashion. Kohli had masterfully crafted the chase, something that he has done for India in the past, thereby giving him the ‘Chase Master’ nickname. And the runs have flown pretty much like how they used to be, since then.

Not just with the bat but also as a team man, Kohli has been nothing short of phenomenal. From inspiring youngsters like Suryakumar Yadav to mentoring veterans like KL Rahul, the 34-year-old has shown why he would always be no less than a 'King' when it came to cricket.

As Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday, here’s hoping that he continues to be the champion player and amazing human being he is!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).