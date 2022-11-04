Virat Kohli, one of India's most loved cricketers is turning 34 on November 5, 2022. Arguably one of the modern-day greats, Kohli was born on this day in the year 1988. Ever since making his debut, the batter has seen a meteoric rise to becoming one of the biggest names in world cricket. What's fascinating about Kohli is that not just Indian fans but also cricket lovers from various countries love and respect him. The former India captain enjoys a massive fan following on social media with his legions of supporters from different parts of the world. Since making his debut for the senior team in 2008, Kohli has shown class and has evolved as a match-winner across formats, guiding the national team to memorable victories that cricket fans would not forget in a very long time. Even while not being the captain of the Indian national team, Kohli continues to be one of the most important players for the side and his performances this year, especially in T20Is is a clear example of that. Meanwhile, fans can download Virat Kohli wallpapers, and HD images in India jersey for use as WhatsApp or Instagram Stories.Shahnawaz Dahani ‘Just Couldn’t Wait’ To Wish Virat Kohli on His Birthday, Pakistan Pacer Pens Note for India Batting Star

Virat Kohli's Records in 2022:

Many out of a sea of supporters of Virat Kohli surely would have collected posters and images of the star Indian cricketer, pasting them on walls, cupboards, desks and also doors. On his birthday, social media would be full of Virat Kohli's pictures from his different match-winning performances in both the India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey. The star cricketer has been in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup 2022, where he has shattered several records and has also enjoyed the support of many fans, both on the ground and on social media for his breathtaking batting displays.

Virat Kohli HD Image

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli Wallpaper HD for Desktop

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

Kohli T20 World Cup 2022 Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli Smiling Face HD Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

King Kohli HD Pic

Photo credit: Twitter

Kohli RCB Jersey HD Image

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli HD RCB Jersey Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli HD Pic India Jersey

Photo credit: Twitter

India Jersey Virat Kohli HD Image

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli Celebration HD Image

Photo credit: Twitter

Kohli Cool Pose HD Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

Kohli HD Desktop Wallpaper

Photo credit: Twitter

Virat Kohli in India Jersey Desktop Wallpaper HD

Photo credit: Twitter

Besides these, one can also use the following images on their Instagram or WhatsApp stories to wish Virat Kohli his birthday. Glenn Maxwell Wishes Advanced Happy Birthday to Virat Kohli During Interview After Australia’s Win Over Afghanistan at T20 World Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

The cut-out of Virat Kohli in Hyderabad for celebrating his birthday. pic.twitter.com/b3UNRst80c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 4, 2022

The man The myth The legend Virat Kohli 🐐👑#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/lHqSHMaYcX — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) November 4, 2022

The best of best and king of contemporary cricket ! Wishing the legend @imVkohli a very happy birthday !#HappyBirthdayViratKohli#ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohliBirthday pic.twitter.com/kyodG7VpeP — Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) November 4, 2022

Hame World Cup pehle hi match mein mil gaya tha Champ. Tum jiyo hazaro Saal. 100 saal lag jaenge, par Dusra Virat Kohli na hoga. ♥️🤲🏻 His never Give up attitude. We love You King. Hindustan Loves you. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1a1lipR09m — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 4, 2022

Happy Birthday Greetings for Virat Kohli!

Wishing you A Super Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! May You Continue to Bring Joy to Every Cricket Lover! One of the Greatest of All Times Turns 34 Today! Happy Birthday King Kohli! Happy Birthday King Kohli! Here's To Many More Sensational Batting Knocks! A lot of Birthday Wishes for Virat 'King' Kohli! Have s Special Day! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Virat Kohli! Have a Blast!

From all of us at LatestLY, we wish the cricket superstar and former India captain and very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2022 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).