Virat Kohli is in the news for the wrong reasons. This time the Indian cricket captain is being trolled mercilessly for his fielding as he dropped a dolly which should have been taken actually. This happened during the first T20I between India and Australia which is currently underway at the Manuka, Oval. In the second innings when India was fielding, Virat Kohli dropped a sitter which would have dismissed the opener D’Arcy Short. Yuzvendra Chahal who has replaced Ravindra Jadea was handling the bowling duties. The batsman went for a slash-cut and Virat Kohli was underneath but still did not manage to get that one. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Live Score Updates.

Needless to say that Virat Kohli was furious with himself and so were the netizens. Virat Kohli had already angered the netizens for his poor batting in the first innings where the Indian cricket captain made way to the pavilion on the score of nine runs from nine balls. This time too the netizens are annoyed with him and social media is full of memes and tweets trolling the skipper. Check out the posts below:

Another one

Aus - 374/6 (50) Ind - 64/1 (1) Kohli's catch dropped by zampa — Vinu Dhaker (@vinu_dhaker) November 27, 2020

Regulation catch

Kohli dropped easy regulation catch 😂😂..#SarkaruVaariPaata — Abhiram Alapati (@ursabhiram) December 4, 2020

Zampa repays

Zampa repays Kohli with a dropped catch ... Royal (un)Challengers? pic.twitter.com/kxN1XsssSI — @₹!$🇮🇳 (@aristk) November 27, 2020

Last one

Virat Kohli dropped another catch. RCB supporters: pic.twitter.com/jqZslBt51l — Thor (@VajraMe) December 4, 2020

Talking about the game, as of now Australia is currently batting on the score of 78 runs and has lost three wickets. The target set for them by the Indians is 162 runs.

