Virat Kohli led team India from the front on day two of the game against Australia. He grabbed a flier to dismiss Cameron Green as he was placed on short mid-wicket where the rest of the members from the Indian team were quite sloppy with their fielding. The video of the dismissal went viral on social media and the Indian cricket captain was hailed for the same. Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who bowled a half-volley and the Australian batsman was exploring the option of the slamming a boundary. Cameron Green made way to the pavilion on the score of 11 runs. Netizens Brutally Troll Prithvi Shaw After His Early Departure in India's Second Innings During 1st Test 2020.

He faced 24 balls and made way to the pavilion. Talking about the game, the Indian batsmen got all out on the score of 244 runs. In return the Australian batsmen got bundled out on 199. Captain Tim Paine was the one who made the highest contribution to the side as he scored 73 runs from 99 balls. During the course of his innings he slammed 10 fours and no boundaries. Now let's have a look at the catch below.

Cameron Green's debut innings was stopped short by an absolute classic from Virat Kohli - and the Indian captain enjoyed it a lot! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/krXXaZI1at — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020

Talking about the second innings of the Indians, they already lost one wicket in the form of Prithvi Shaw who made way to the pavilion on the score of four runs. The gap between the bat and his pads rattled the stumps and he was soon seen making way to the pavilion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).