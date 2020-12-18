The day two of the match between India and Australia at the Adelaide in Oval, once again brought in ba news for Prithvi Shaw. The Indian opener once again got dismissed on the score of four runs. The netizens did not spare the opener and they slammed Shaw with tweets and posts. Soon Shaw became one of the top trends on social media. Before getting on to the tweets, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. So Indian lower order collapsed on 244 runs. Wickets kept falling for Australia when they came in to bat. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 2 Highlights.

Umesh Yadav struck twice whereas. Ravichandran Ashwin scalped four wickets. Bumrah got a couple of wickets. With this, the Indians came in to in the second innings. Pat Cummins got the wicket of Shaw. The Indian opener did not press ahead and there was a gap between the pads and the bat. The ball clipped the stumps and soon Shaw was making way to the pavilion. Soon the netizens

Me after watching Prithvi Shaw's batting #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/6V0csYLfmg — Arfa Khanum Bhindiwali (@arfakaindia) December 18, 2020

Prithvi Shaw against Aussie bowlers: pic.twitter.com/7NE4ZdLKWK — Aryan (@aryansrivastav_) December 18, 2020

Prithvi Shaw to Dressing Room pic.twitter.com/HkKYSD5uWz — Nusta Memes (@nustamemes7) December 18, 2020

Australians when they see Prithvi Shaw walking out to open for India-#INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ySUmUoMsAk — Kshitiz Chauhan (@chauhankshitiz5) December 18, 2020

Prithvi Shaw had gotten dismissed in the similar fashion in the first innings too. He had quite a forgettable Test match. As of now, we have Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal batting on the score of 0 and 5 runs respectively.

