Virat Kohli’s fan and a lookalike took the crowd by surprise at the Sydney Cricket Ground where India were playing Australia in the third and final match of the T20I series. India had already clinched the series and were aiming to clean sweep three-match T20I series while Australia were fighting for a consolation win to salvage lost pride. While the fans were entertained by a very intense and highly contested match, they were also left surprised after spotting a Kohli lookalike among them in the crowd. The fan, who was cheering India in the stands, bore terrier similarities to the India skipper. India vs Australia 3rd T20I Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Captain to Register Series Wins Across Formats Down Under.

Kohli’s duplicate caught the attention of the crowd and also captain Kohli, who was surprised on spotting the fan on the big screen. The moment was truly the highlight of the match. The incident occurred when Matthew Wade and Steve Smith were batting at the crease during the first innings. It was around this time the hawk-eyed cameraman spotted an Indian fan in the stands and panned the camera towards him. The fan, to everyone’s surprise, looked like Kohli. Did Virat Kohli Miss to Call for DRS on Time or Broadcaster’s Fault? Replay on Big Screen Adds to Confusion As Tracker Shows Matthew Wade Was LBW.

Virat Kohli Meet Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Duplicate Has Come to Watch Original Kohli Play?

Virat Kohli's duplicate. Has come to see this 3rd T20I match 😂😂#SarileruNeekevvaru pic.twitter.com/4EmQrOgcry — Virat_Kohli_Statistics (@ViratKohliStats) December 8, 2020

The fan, who was also wearing the new retro India jersey, had many similarities to the original Virat Kohli. He spotted a similar beard to Kohli and looked exact duplicate of the India skipper. The cameraman immediately panned the camera to original Kohli, who had a surprising look on his face. Twitter reacted in a hilarious manner to the incident. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

The Captaincy Debate Again?

Another...

Kohli as Kohli as a batsman a captain pic.twitter.com/bwxe0QGMap — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 8, 2020

Kohli Waving to His Fans?

2020 Has Brought Some Realisations

My music choices My life choices pic.twitter.com/bhfblILokf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2020

Australia, meanwhile, won the third T20I by 12 runs after successfully defending 186 runs. Australia restricted India to 174/7 in 20 overs to win the final T20I match and finish the series 2-1. India had already clinched the three-match series after winning the first two T20Is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).