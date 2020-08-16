One of the greatest players ever to have stepped onto the cricket field, MS Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket and brought curtains to his illustrious career. Just like his tactics and decision on the field, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman caught his fans off-guard on Saturday evening by making the major announcement on his Instagram page. “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman on the picture-sharing website. Well, the message was crystal clear that Dhoni will not wear the Indian jersey. However, his retirement post gave a rise to numerous speculations. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Likely to Continue Playing in IPL.

Was it a special occasion? Was the time (7:29 pm) auspicious? Dhoni’s mysterious Instagram raised many questions and several theories started doing rounds. One of those speculations says that Dhoni’s chosen time was related to India’s loss against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, which also proved to be the wicket-keeper’s last international match. MS Dhoni Retires: Runs, Dismissals & Victories; The Magical Tale of Former India Captain Between Two Heart-Breaking Run-Outs.

View Post:

Chasing 240 for victory in the semis, India’s top-order got rattled. Nevertheless, Dhoni didn’t put his guards down and kept the Men-in-Blue in the hunt. However, he got run-out on fifty and the result of the match became inevitable. He went back in the dress with wet eyes as the dream of million Indian fans was shattered. After his departure, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also got dismissed cheaply as India lost the game by 18 runs and were knocked out of the tournament. Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Co lost the match exactly at 7:29 pm. Have a look at former New Zealand batsman Grant Elliot’s post. MS Dhoni Retires: From Jersey No. 7 to Birth Date, Some Astonishing Facts About Former Indian Captain’s Connection With Number Seven.

Grant Elliot’s Tweet!!

Well, Dhoni might have retired from international cricket. However, he will be seen in action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. Dhoni has already guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three IPL titles and will not mind adding the fourth one in his cabinet.

