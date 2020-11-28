Team India captain Virat Kohli and veteran England footballer Harry Kane are known to share a close bond and fans have seen their camaraderie several times on social media. Recently, the latter expressed his desire to join Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which is led by none other than Kohli. Responding to Kane’s request, the talismanic cricketer lauded the England star’s batting capabilities and jokingly said that they might consider him next season. Even RCB’s official Twitter handle also accepted the request and presented a no. 10 jersey for Kane. Harry Kane Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday.

The conversation started with Kane sharing a video from his fun batting session. The striker indeed played some delightful shots as he asked RCB for a spot in their squad. “Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @ IPL next season @imVkohli??” Kane tweeted while sharing the clip. The RCB skipper didn’t take long in responding as he reacted by writing: “Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman @HKane.” Virat Kohli Reacts to India’s Disappointing 66-Run Loss in IND vs AUS 1st ODI Match.

Here's How Kohli Responded To Kane's Request!!

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently in Australia for a full-fledged tour. The Men in Blue couldn’t make a delightful start to the three-match ODI series with a 66-run defeat in the first game. Hence, the second encounter will be a do-or-die game, and the visitors must leave no stones unturned to come on top. At the same time, the Aussies have a chance to seal the series in the next game. The second ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29 (Sunday).

