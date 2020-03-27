Virat Kohli Urges Fans to Take Responsibility Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Says ‘Please Wake Up to the Reality and Seriousness of the Situation’

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: ANI)

The nation is in a 21-day lockdown due to the pandemic situation created by the menace of coronavirus. However, still, there are way too many people who are stepping out despite an appeal by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Virat Kohli now has posted a video and urged the citizens to wake up to the grim situation and understand the seriousness of the same. He also told urged his fans to be a responsible citizen. He took to social media to post a video of the same. Virat Kohli Bats for Janata Curfew, Urges Fans to Adhere to the Norms Set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Combat Coronavirus.

In the video, he slammed the people who step out of their houses in the group further lashed out at them for not adhering to the lockdown imposed by PM Modi and said that people are not understanding the gravity of the situation. In the video posted in Hindi, he further said that he is talking to the people not as a captain of the Indian cricket team but as a citizen of India. He once again emphasised on the importance of social distancing and said this is surely not the right time to step out of the house for no reason. Virat once again requested the netizens to follow the norms set up by the Indian Government.

You can check out the full video below:

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma had posted a video and had asked the people to stay indoors. Many others including KL Rahul, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant urged the fans to stay indoors to break the chain of coronavirus. Earlier Harbhajan Singh had posted a video of a cop on duty getting beaten up by a few people for he asked the crowd to go back home.