Virat Kohli vs Ravindra Jadeja: Indian Cricket Team Captain Ends the Best Fielder Debate in No Time!

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Indian cricket team is blessed with some great fielders and among those captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top the list. Both are known for their agility, and the duo end up saving many runs while fielding. Apart from saving runs, the duo more often hit the wickets directly and create run-out chances from nowhere. While Jadeja mostly fields in the point region, Kohli stations himself in covers and then in the outfield towards the end of innings in limited-overs cricket. Kohli has also taken some blinders in the slips cordon in Tests. Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his New Hairstyle, ‘Mujhe Laga Dogs Tere Peeche Pad Gaye’, Says Skipper.

While both are good at fielding, skipper Kohli picked Jadeja over himself. Indian cricket team's official host broadcaster, Star Sports India, on its Instagram account asked fans to pick the best fielder between Kohli and Jadeja. "If you had one shot at hitting the stumps to save your life, who would you choose to throw for you – Jaddu or Virat?," read the Instagram post.

While fans were divided between both Kohli and Jadeja, it was the Indian captain who himself settled the debate. Kohli commented on the post and picked Jade over himself. "Jaddu (Jadeja). Everytime. End of debate [sic]," wrote Kohli. Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Comment on Kane Williamson's Coffee 'Fern Making' Skills After New Zealand Captain Posted a Video on Instagram.

Here's Virat Kohli's Comment

Kohli has been quite active on social media these days as the coronavirus crisis has forced to suspend all cricket activities in India and elsewhere. The Indian captain has been posting videos, photos on his social media accounts and he also featured in live video chats with AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen.