Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Comment on Kane Williamson's Coffee 'Fern Making' Skills After New Zealand Captain Posted a Video on Instagram

Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images and Instagram)

Kane Williamson’s Instagram post was witness to three top batsmen in the world cricket coming together albeit online. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has made a good use of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Williamson posted a video on his Instagram, in which he was seen making an almost perfect coffee fern. "After six weeks of lockdown this is my attempt at a fern. Any tips are welcomed! Available for a cafe which needs a volunteer? #kiwistyle," the Kiwi skipper captioned the video. Virat Kohli Is Like Roger Federer of Cricket, Steve Smith Is Rafael Nadal: AB De Villiers.

Interestingly, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who happens to be Williamson’s good friend, was one of the cricketers to comment on his post. Kohli termed Williamson’s back-foot punches better than his fern making skills. "Looks good bro. Not as elegant as that backfoot punch of yours though," wrote Kohli.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith also jumped in, though he had a tip for his Trans-Tasman neighbour. "When you are doing the last flick you have to lift the pouring cup so it's a thin line and not splashing the milk in," wrote Smith. Virat Kohli Says 'Magic of Playing in Front of Packed Crowd Can’t Be Re-Created'.

Kane Williamson's Instagram Post

Here’re Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s Comments

One of the fans commented, “three legends of the game in one comment section” on Williamson’s post. The COVID-19 virus has resulted in suspension of sporting activities. However, New Zealand has decided to eased down some of the curbs as the country has been able to tackle the spread of coronavirus.