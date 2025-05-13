Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test Cricket on May 12, 2025. He shared an Instagram post where he penned down a message revealing that he is hanging up his boots from the longest format of the game. The decision of Virat came a month before India's marquee five-match tour of England which also marks the beginning of the upcoming cycle of World Test Championship. Virat's retirement came days after Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement. BCCI look clear that they are looking forward for younger options in Test cricket for India. For Virat. after the retirement from Test cricket and T20Is, the only format which he will play is the ODIs, eyeing the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. Virat Kohli Wallpapers in Test Jersey for Free Download As He Bids Farewell To Test Cricket.

Virat Kohli had a lot of cherished moments in Test ccricket. For a person who aways gives his everything on the field no moment is dull but the star cricketer had that extra bit of more passion when it came to Test cricket. Fans of Virat Kohli are always looking for pictures of the star Indian cricketer in the Indian Cricket Team Test jersey, pasting them on walls, cupboards, desks as well as doors. Virat Kohli has always prioritised Test cricket and helped popularise the format among young viewers across the cricketing world. Given he is a global cricketing icon, even people outside the country have wished him on his Test retirement. They are fans of Virat Kohli and want to collect pictures of him in action for his nation or Test cricket, cherishing that moment as long as they can. Meanwhile, fans can download Virat Kohli wallpapers, and HD images in India jersey for use as WhatsApp or Instagram Stories as he announced his retirement from Test cricket. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Star Cricketer Bids Adieu to Longest Format After Stellar 14-Year Career.

It has been an emotional moment for fans as Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket. Since his debut in 2011, Virat grew on to become one of the best batters in India and in World piling up runs and achievements. He also became the captain of the Indian Test team and arguably became the best captain the nation has ever seen. As he hangs up his white jersey and the blue cap, fans want to cherish the final few moments of his cricket career and want to make them memorable by keeping his pictures closer to their heart.

