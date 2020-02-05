Virat Kohli's Sensational Fielding Results in Henry Nicholls' Run Out During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020 (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli displayed a sensational fielding effort and dismissed Henry Nicholls during the 1st India vs New Zealand ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwi opener wanted to sneak a single but his decision proved to be an absolute disaster as the Indian skipper quickly gathered the ball and rattled the stumps at the batsman’s end. The dismissal came against the run of play and could well prove to be the turning point of the match. Moreover, the southpaw was all set and was batting at 78. However, he fell prey to Kohli’s brilliance and had to make his way back to the pavilion. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The dismissal occurred during the 29th over of the second innings. Ross Taylor got beaten on the inside edge and ball hit his pad. Well, Nicholls, at the other end, saw this as an opportunity to get a run. However, the Indian skipper did a Jonty Rhodes as he gathered the ball quickly and perfectly hit the stumps. The big-screen displayed that Nicholls was short and the visitors were nothing but delighted.

Watch Video:

Earlier in the match, Tom Latham won the toss and asked India to bat first. The decision didn’t prove to be spot on as Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI century and a quick-fire 88 from KL Rahul guided the visitors to 347/4 in the first innings. In reply, the home side got a decent start but the required run-rate has gone up in last few overs and the Blackcaps will have to open their arms in order to clinch the game.