Virender Sehwag Turns Cricket Coach for His Sons Aaryavir & Vedant, Sweats it Out in the Nets with Kids (Watch Video)

With COVID 19 hitting all over the country, the people have been in lockdown and have been confined to their homes. Even the sportsmen are spending a lot of time at home and are letting their hair down with their family. Now, since everything is shut and most of the sportsmen are free from their duties, Virender Sehwag has turned a coach for his kids Aaryavir and Vedant and was seen training his kids. The former Indian opener was seen giving throwdowns to one of them whereas the other practised running between the wickets.

Virender Sehwag himself also was seen racing with his son Aaryavir and where the former cricketer went on to beat his son. From the looks of it, it appears that Sehwag has been sweating it out in the nets that have been built at the backyard of his house. The video of the race was shared on the official social media page of the Indian opener. Whereas, the ones with throwdowns was shred on his Instagram story. You can check out the video and the snapshots of his Instagram story below:

Not very long ago did Sehwag post a video where he asked the fans to stay at home amid the outburst of the coronavirus. He also appealed to the fans to leave some food for the birds and animals would be left hungry with no shops being open.