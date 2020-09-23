Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir are Fuming over MS Dhoni’s captaincy during Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Dream11 IPL 2020. The Yellow Army went on to lose the match by 16 runs as they chased a total of 217 runs at the Sharjah International Stadium. Like most of the netizens, even Sehwag and Gambhir felt that he should have come higher up the order for batting instead of coming after Sam Curran. Sehwag, in fact, rated Dhoni’s captaincy as four on ten and said that he was not even trying. While Gambhir said that Dhoni should have been leading from the front. MS Dhoni walked out to bat in the 14th over with CSK was at 114/5. Gautam Gambhir Slams CSK Skipper MS Dhoni for Coming to Bat at Number Seven, Says 'At Least Start Leading from the Front'.

Virender Sehwag during an interview opined that the number of dot balls he has played didn't seem that he came down with the intent of winning. Sehwag further explained that Dhoni didn't even try to chase the target "In the middle, it looked like Dhoni wasn't even trying to chase the target considering the number of dot balls he played,” said Sehwag. Whereas, Gambhir slammed Dhoni's decision of sending Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran ahead of himself. " Sending [Ruturaj] Gaikwad before him, Sam Curran before him. Makes no sense to me. In fact, you should be leading from the front. And this is not what you call leading from the front," explained the former captain of KKR.

When Dhoni came out the bat the damage had been done and the Chennai Super Kings needed 18 runs to win from the last ball which was highly impossible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).