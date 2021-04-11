Last night the Wankhede Stadium was lit up by Prithvi Shaw who had slammed a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings and led the team to a superb seven-wicket win. The Delhi Capitals opener Shaw scored 72 runs from 38 balls with nine fours and three maximums. This prolific inning by the Delhi Capitals opener was praised by the netizens. This also included Virender Sehwag who posted a tweet of himself, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara on social media and said, "Good day for us." CSK vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Shine as Delhi Capitals Register Seven-Wicket Triumph.

If one may recall, Ravi Shastri while speaking about shaw had said that he had glimpses of the three stalwarts- Sehwag, Sachin and Lara. There's a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks there's a bit of Lara as well," Shastri said. Recalling the same, Sehwag posted a tweet on social media with the picture of three stalwarts in one frame. A few netizens could not understand the context of the tweet but many of them were successful to decode its meaning.

Now, check out the tweet by Sehwag below:

A good day for us. pic.twitter.com/2trokngAoi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai Super Kings lost a couple of early wickets. Suresh Raina's half-century was the highlight of the day. CSK captain MS Dhoni got out on a duck. Delhi Capitals had to chase a total of 189 runs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 88 runs.

