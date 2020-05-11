Wasim Akram Recalls Plan to Get Sachin Tendulkar Out During Epic India vs Pakistan 1999 Chennai Test and How It Turned Fortunes

Sachin Tendulkar in Action Against Pakistan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan great and pace legend Wasim Akram recalled the epic Chennai Test match during Pakistan's tour of India in 1999. Akram, who was then the Pakistan captain, revealed how he made plans to get Sachin Tendulkar, who was steering India home with a mighty knock. Tendulkar's 136 remains one of his best knocks in Test cricket but the Master Blaster failed to take India home with the hosts losing by 12 runs. 11 years after that epic comeback, Akram has revealed the plan that helped them not only get Sachin out but also crush India's hopes of a win.

"I remember that Test match like it was yesterday. India and Pakistan were known to play close matches. I remember a Test match in 1987 in Bangalore when Sunil Gavaskar scored some 90-odd and then this Chennai Test. It was such a close Test match, into its last day," Akram told Aakash Chopra in an Instagram chat. "I think India needed some 20-odd runs, and the partnership between Mongia and Sachin was flourishing. Sachin was reading Saqlain bloody well, and was aware when he bowled the doosra," he added.

Set a target of 271 to win, India found themselves reduced to 82/5 with their famed batting-order back in the hut. All, barring Sachin and Mongia, were out for single-digit scores. But the pair reignited hopes of a famous victory with a solid 136-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Mongia was removed by Akram who still believes that was the moment Pakistan had the chance to bounce back into the game and record an unlikely win.

“Had Mongia played along, the result would have been different. But when he skied one and got out, I told the players this is the time. Sachin was battling back spasms so the opportunity was right there,” the former fast bowler added. Sachin was playing with back spasms but slowly stirring India home before Saqlain Mushtaq came to bowl the decisive over. Saqlain walked to his captain and asked for advice to get the little master out.

“When Sachin got out, all fielders were on the boundary. Only I was at extra-cover. I told Saqlain to bowl a flighted doosra, knowing the risk that it may even go for a six. Knowing that Sachin would hit over mid-wicket, Saqlain bowled it full on middle and leg. He went after it and top-edged the ball to me,” Akram said. India eventually lost the game by 12 runs to hand Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the series with the final four batsmen getting out for only four runs.