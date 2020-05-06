Ravi Shastri Reveals Banter With Javed Miandad During India vs Pakistan Match in 1985 World Championship Final

Ravi Shastri and Javed Miandad (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Twitter)

Intensity has always been at the highest level whenever India met Pakistan in a cricket match. Thus, there are numerous stories of on-field spat from the Indo-Pak games. Recently, India’s head coach and former all-rounder Ravi Shastri also recalled one such incident when he got indulge in banter with former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad during the final match of 1985 World Championship. Shastri, who played an instrumental role in guiding India to the title, received an Audi 100 sedan for being the Man of the series in that tournament. In five matches, the all-rounder amassed 182 with help of three fifties and also took eight wickets. ‘Threw Ravi Shastri in the Pool’: Javed Miandad Recalls Hilarious Story From Pakistan’s ‘Best Tour’ of India.

Recalling the banter with Miandad, Shastri said that the Pakistani skipper had no chance of getting the luxurious car. However, he still tried to distract Shastri with his comments. Nevertheless, the Indian all-rounder was determined to take the Audi home and thus, Miandad’s effort went in vain.

“He had no chance of getting the Audi. But he had to needle me so that I would get distracted. I mean, when we played against each other, there was a constant chat between Javed and me. There will always be needling,” Ravi Shastri said while talking to Rajdeep Sardesai for ‘Sony Ten Pit Shop.’

“He was a great player, he was a great competitor. He would go to any level to get under your skin and make sure you’re distracted. He had no chance in that final. My eyes were on that car. Even though he might have wanted to distract me, he had no bloody chance,” added the 57-year old.

Furthermore, Shastri also revealed that there was a team meeting ahead of the tournament to discuss what happens if an Indian player gets the car. In the discussion, the all-rounder made it clear that he will keep the car in case if he wins.

“I said that (the car will be mine) before the tournament. There was a team meeting where we discussed what happens if we get the car. I think it was Kapil (Dev) who said ‘If I get car, 25 percent I keep, rest share’. Jimmy (Mohinder Amarnath) came and said ‘whoever gets it, gets it,’ said the former spinner.

“When my turn came I said ‘If I get the car, I am keeping it. The stephanie in the back seat of the car, that I am prepared to share’. For all the years, the fridges, the washing machines and the air conditioners that came, that just disappeared. So why suddenly when a car comes, you’re thinking of sharing. I was pretty straightforward,” Ravi Shastri added.

Heaping praises on the old Indian side, Shastri claimed that India’s 1985 team could even trouble Virat Kohli and Co in limited-overs cricket.