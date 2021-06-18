West Indies and South Africa will face each other in the second Test match of the two-game series. The clash will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia from June 18, 2021 (Friday) onwards. The visitors have the lead and will be looking to seal the series while the hosts will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans searching for WI vs SA, 2nd Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Upcoming Cricket Matches in June 2021: ICC WTC Final, England vs New Zealand, West Indies vs South Africa and Full Schedule of Other Series.

The quality difference between the two sides was evident in the first Test and West Indies will hope that they could give a better account of themselves in this game. The Caribbean outfit were bowled out for 92 and 167 in their two innings and despite a decent bowling performance, they will look to improve. Meanwhile, South Africa will aim to replicate their performance in the opening game and seal the series.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

West India vs South Africa second Test match would be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match is scheduled to be played from June 18, 2021 (Friday) onwards and has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast West Indies vs South 2nd Test 2021 Match?

Fans in India would unfortunately not be able to watch the West Indies vs South Africa first Test on TV as it would not be broadcasted in India.

West India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

However, fans can still enjoy the WI vs SA 2nd Test live action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of West Indies vs South Africa clash on its app and website but fans first need to pay a nominal fee.

