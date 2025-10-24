No matter how glorious, how glittery it may appear to all, sports is tough; the life of sportspersons are physically exhausting and mentally draining. At one point, an athlete may appear to be in the best of physical shape, but at another, they might face a serious blow, a serious injury, which may end their career. Many promising athletes had to deal with different kinds of injuries, which cost them valuable years from their sporting careers. Recently, India national cricket team batter Tilak Varma shared about his deadly experience when he dealt with a medical condition named 'Rhabdomyolysis', which caused him muscle breakdown and a near-death experience. A disease which he got due to excessive training and no rest. In this article, read below and know what Rhabdomyolysis is, in detail. Tilak Varma Reveals Facing Near-Death Situation Due to Rhabdomyolysis; Star Indian Cricketer Narrates Shocking Story of Medical Condition (Watch Video).

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious condition, a potentially life-threatening syndrome, involving the rapid dissolution of damaged or injured skeletal muscle. In Rhabdomyolysis, skeletal muscle fibers get damaged or destroyed, and the contents of those muscle cells (enzymes, proteins like myoglobin, electrolytes) leak into the bloodstream and surrounding tissues. Because of this leakage, the body can suffer downstream effects, especially on the kidneys and electrolyte balance.

What Causes Rhabdomyolysis?

Multiple factors can cause Rhabdomyolysis. This serious medical condition can be a result of traumas (crush injuries from accidents or prolonged compression), excessive physical exertion (like intense new workout programs, marathons), drugs, and toxins (like statins, cocaine, or heroin, as well as venom from snake bites), genetic disorders (inherited muscle diseases), extreme body temperatures (like heat stroke or malignant hyperthermia), and metabolic disorders, severe dehydration, and infections.

What Are Symptoms of Rhabdomyolysis?

There are multiple symptoms through which one can identify if they are suffering from Rhabdomyolysis. One with muscle pain (in shoulders, thighs, and lower back) and weakness, dark urine (red, brown, tea-coloured; caused due to myoglobin being filtered by the kidneys), muscle swelling (inflammation and fluid accumulation in the affected muscles), fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, or confusion (appears in severe cases); has a chance of suffering from Rhabdomyolysis.

How Do Rhabdomyolysis Get Cured?

Fortunately, treatment is available for one to get cured from Rhabdomyolysis. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for a good prognosis. The following are some treatments for the cure and prevention of Rhabdomyolysis:

Rest: The suffering patient must rest to allow the muscles to heal.

Dialysis: For those who develop kidney failure, dialysis might become necessary.

Correcting electrolyte imbalances: Careful management of imbalances, especially high potassium.

Intravenous fluids: To flush myoglobin from the kidneys and prevent kidney damage, large quantities of intravenous fluids are administered.

How Long Does it Take to Recover From Rhabdomyolysis?

Minor cases of Rhabdomyolysis improve within weeks, while the severe cases of the disease might take several months to cure.

