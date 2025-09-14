Pakistan has entered the Asia Cup 2025 with a new-look squad under their new coach Mike Hesson. They are looking to re-brand their batting and aim to establish a fearless batting style with young blood infused inside the team. To effectively execute it, Salman Ali Agha has been appointed the captain and seniors Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were excluded from the T20I squad. Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a batting collapse against India in the Asia Cup 2025 group match and lost six wickets for just 64 runs on the board. Frustrated, fans demanded to 'bring back Babar Azam' with posts on social media. Saim Ayub Funny Memes Go Viral After Hardik Pandya Dismisses Pakistan Opener Departs for a Duck During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

'Bring Back Babar Azam Genuinely'

bring back babar azam genuinely ... 12 ball pe 3 run tou wo bhi kar leta — usman (@KlLLUA69) September 14, 2025

'Bring Back Babar Azam ASAP'

Bring Babar Azam back ASAP!!! pic.twitter.com/nwkgf7dj0x — Waseem Khan Lodhi x BA⁵⁶🏏 (@iAmKhanLodhi) September 14, 2025

'Bring Back Babar Azam'

bring back babar azam 😔 — Urooba 🍁 (@aruba_muzaffar) September 14, 2025

'Babar Azam Event At His Worst His Better'

Babar Azam even at his worst is better than Sahibzada Farhan, Saim and Haris. He used to score at least 50 of 35 balls, these morons can't even score 30 of 36 even after hitting sixes #PakVsInd — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) September 14, 2025

'Bring Back Babar and Rizwan'

This has to be by far the most boring Pakistan team facing against India ever! Bring back Babar & Rizwan! — Game Day Gazette (@GameDayGazettee) September 14, 2025

'Bring Back Your Top Players'

Bring back babar n Rizwan your top players — Professor Syed Dr. ZAQ (@DrZAQ11) September 14, 2025

