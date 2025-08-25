Cricket having several new formats now, they demand innovation to create and counter new challenges. The latest uprising of ambidextrous spinners have proved it. The cricket fraternity saw Kamindu Mendis before and they saw Ben Kellaway during the ongoing the Hundred 2025. Welsh Fire's Kellaway was bowling to Trent Rocket's Joe Root during the Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets match. Trying to unsettle Root, Kellaway bowled with the right-arm first and when Root came back to strike, he bowled the next ball with his left-arm. Spinners like Kellaway change hands to pose constant threat to batters with different batting style and the switch between right and left handed batters. Fans were impressed and the video went viral on social media. Ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis Bowls With His Right-Arm to Rishabh Pant and Left-Arm While Facing Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs SL 1st T20I 2024, Fans React With Funny Memes.

Ambidextrous Ben Kellaway Bowls Both With His Right-Arm and Left-Arm

Spot the difference 🔎👀 Ben Kellaway bowls to Joe Root with his right hand...then his left! 😱#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/2X0KFAEe5V — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 24, 2025

