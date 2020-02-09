Dhruv Jurel, Atharva Ankolekar Involved in Terrible Run-Out During India vs Bangladesh Final Clash in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 (Watch Video)

Dhruv Jurel Run Out (Photo Credits: Twitter/ICC U19 World Cup)

India and Bangladesh Under-19 teams are playing each other in the finals of the ICC U19 World Cup and Dhruv Jurel’s run out in the 43rd over of the game could have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. The 19-year-old was involved in a miscommunication with Atharva Ankolekar which saw both the batsmen run at the same end of the pitch and ultimately Jurel was given out. The Boys in Blue were already under immense pressure and this wicket surely put them in a spot of bother. India vs Bangladesh U19 CWC Final - As It Happens

After a brilliant start, India lost their way in the middle overs of the game and Dhruv Jurel’s run-out has added on the misery of the reigning champions. Jurel played the ball in the cover’s region and kept running to the other end without looking at his partner, who refused to move from the other end. Shamim Hossain kept his cool under this situation and threw the balls to the keeper who easily took the bails off. It was a tough decision for third umpire Raveendra Wimalasari but he adjudged Jurel to be out in the end. This was a school-boy error from both the batsmen as it cost Team India the wicket of Dhruv Jurel who has the ability to play big shots towards the end of the innings. Unmukt Chand Turns Commentator for IND vs BAN U19 CWC 2020 Final.

This was another big wicket for Pakistan at the moment as it had India struggling at 168/6. Yashasvi Jaiswal was once again brilliant in the match as he scored yet another half-century and was dismissed by Shoriful Islam on 88 runs. Tilak Verma and Dhruv Jurel were the other two batsmen who managed to reach the double-digit mark for the reigning champions as they were all-out for 177 runs.