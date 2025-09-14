Ever since Saeed Anwar retired from international cricket, the Pakistan national cricket team have struggled to find an aggressive opener to showcase consistency, having tried and tested players like Salman Butt, Imran Nazir, Umar Akmal, and Ahmed Shehzad. However, of late, the rise of Saim Ayub has ignited the nation's hopes that a belligerent and fearless top-order batter has knocked on the doors of the Pakistan national cricket team. Abhishek Sharma, Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Rinku Singh Young Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Ayub, aged 23, made a mark for himself first in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators, before bursting out on the domestic scene and coming into the national cricket team recognition. Ayub soon became a blue-eyed boy for several franchises, with stints with Peshwar Zalmi, Guyana Amazon Warriors, and Rangpur Riders in PSL, CPL, and BPL, respectively.

This led to Ayub being called up for Pakistan for T20Is against Afghanistan in 2023 at the expense of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, challenging the duo's throne as preferred openers. Ayub, who is a member of Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, remains a crucial cog in the batting unit, who, ever since coming back from an injury, has struggled to find rhythm. In this article, we delve into Syub's T20I statistics, ranging from matches, runs, top-score, etc, in the shortest format below ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. Hardik Pandya Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How Star All-Rounder Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Saim Ayub's T20 Statistics

Saim Ayub Matches Played Runs Average Highest Score Strike-Rate Wickets T20Is 42 816 22.05 98* 136.22 4 T20s 114 2789 25.82 98* 140.85 28

The Asia Cup 2025 will also be a sort of litmus test for Ayub, who will be up against the crème de la crème bowlers, which include the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, and Dushmantha Chameera.

