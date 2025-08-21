India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and his elder brother Saly Samson stole the spotlight during the Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 on Thursday, August 21. The siblings combined produced a run-out to dismiss Adani Trivandrum Royals opener Subin S, which quickly went viral on social media. The incident happened during the first ball of the match when Subin S played the ball towards the off-side and went for a risky single. Sanju quickly picked up the ball and threw it towards his elder brother Saly, resulting in a run-out. In this article, readers can find all the information about who Saly Samson is. Sanju Samson and Elder Brother Saly Samson Combine To Run Out Subin S During Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers KCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Who is Saly Samson?

Sanju Samson's elder brother, Saly Samson, was born in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The 34-year-old Saly made his List A debut in October 2021 in Sri Lanka's Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament. Saly Samson played six List A matches for Badureliya Sports Club. In six outings, the elder brother of Sanju Samson scored 38 runs. On Which Channel KCL 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Kerala Cricket League Season 2 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Saly's struggle with frequent injuries and several surgical procedures halted his cricketing career. The four-year-long break was publicly recognised when his brother Sanju posted an emotional Facebook post in 2021. In the now-deleted post, Samson wrote he was proud of his elder brother and appreciated his efforts.

Saly Samson has featured for the AG Office Kerala team since 2015 by virtue of being a staff member. The 34-year-old cricketer was sold to Kochi Blue Tigers for INR 75,000 during the Kerala Cricket League 2025 auction. He is currently playing with his younger brother, Sanju Samson, in the KCL 2025 tournament. His brother became the most expensive player in the history of the Kerala Cricket League at INR 26.86 lakh.

