India are slated to go up against Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. Both sides have some top-quality players who would be in action today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23 in front of a full capacity crowd. Ahead of the match, Indian fans might be wondering about the availability of Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of India's key players. So, will he be available for this match? IND vs PAK Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2022: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne.

The right arm quick was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament previously after he suffered a back injury. He made a successful return against Australia in the three-match bilateral T20I series in India but was injured again in that series. After few days of uncertainty on his future, the Indian Selection Committee took a tough call of not including Bumrah in the travelling squad of the T20 World Cup 2022. Is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?

Mohammad Shami was announced as his replacement later. The absence of the paceman is a big hole the bowling lineup to fill, and it is really unfortunate that the Indian team will not get his much-needed services in back-to-back mega tournaments, especially in such a high-pressure game against Pakistan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).