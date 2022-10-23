India and Pakistan meet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Both India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2022 and open their campaign against each other. South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe are other teams in Group 2. Once T20 WC 2022 fixtures were released all eyes were on India vs Pakistan clash at the MCG. Melbourne weather was something that concerned the fans ahead of the IND vs PAK game but it appears to be clear as of now. This is the third meeting between the two rivals this year, having earlier met twice in the Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, fans will be keen to watch the live action of IND vs PAK T20 match. But will the IND vs PAK free live streaming online of T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match be available anywhere in India or not? Read on to find out more on IND vs PAK free live streaming online option. Is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Both India and Pakistan will be looking to open their campaign with a win and move a step closer to the semi-finals berth. India and Pakistan are both expected to make it to semis from Group 2 but with few upsets already in the tournament, both the giants will be in no mood to take other teams lightly. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Get Free Telecast Details of IND vs PAK With Cricket Match Timing in IST.

Is IND vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Available Online?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of T20 Cup 2022 in India and will provide live telecast on its channels. Star will also provide live streaming online of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match but the fans will have to pay to access the live content. Those of you who already have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription can watch the live streaming online of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. Others will have to opt for the service by picking a suitable plan and thus no IND vs PAK free live streaming online viewing option is available. However, some of the telecom operators are offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription free bundled with their certain data plans.

India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be happy to welcome from pacer Shaheen Afridi for this big match at the MCG.

