India took on Australia in the first of three-match ODI series on October 19. Australia were the one who came out victorious in the first match under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh. It was run-curtailed encounter with rain stopping the game very frequently. The game was first reduced to 35-over per side but soon rain interrupted once again and the match was further reduced to 26 overs per side. The surface of the Optus Stadium in Perth was bouncy and troubled the Indian batters. The likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood triggered a collapse in the Indian batting and they fell short of a competitive total. Australia Beat India by 7 Wickets Via DLS Method in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood Help Aussies Secure Victory in Rain-Shortened Series Opener in Perth.

India scored 136/9 in the first innings. Aa target of 131 was set in front of Australia to chase it down. Despite getting the wicket of Travis Head early, India couldn't trouble the Australian batters further. Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh batted brilliantly and with Matt Short, Josh Phillipe and Matt Renshaw on the other end, he drove Australia comfortably to victory and took a 1-0 lead. India will now have to win the next match at Adelaide to level the series and keep their chances alive to win it. Meanwhile, fans were eager to know why Australia were set a target of 131 runs, despite India scoring 136 at the end of 26 overs. They will get the entire information here. 'What's That' Mitchell Marsh's Funny Expression After Sipping Pickle Juice For Cramp Recovery During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Gets Commentators Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

Why Was Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136/9 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025?

India's score of 136 was converted into a target of 131 runs for Australia via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. This method comes into play whenever a match is curtailed due to rain interruptions. The DLS method takes into considering the resources in hand according to wickets lost and overs left. Taking that in consideration, 5 runs were set to be deducted from India's total, whatever they would have scored while batting first. That is why the target was converted to 131 for Australia.

