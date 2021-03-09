After some exciting battle in the T20I series, West Indies and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Wednesday (March 10). Kieron Pollard’s men must be high on confidence after their 2-1 triumph in T20Is and would like to emerge winners in the ODI leg as well. On the other hand, Sri Lanka must take positives from the T20I series to turn around in ODIs. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for WI vs SL clash. Kieron Pollard Smashes Six Sixes in an Over During West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Match.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell will not participate in the ODI series as they failed the fitness test. However, West Indies still have a potent team with skipper Kieron Pollard, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran in the ranks. On the other hand, the visitors have to rely on veterans Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews for a turnaround. Given the on-paper strength of both sides, the Men in Maroon are indeed the favourites. Hence, the Lankans must unleash their A-game. As the clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Fabien Allen Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka During WI vs SL 3rd T20I 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with three of them. Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) and Dinesh Chandimal (SL) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keepers in your fantasy team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Evin Lewis (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) and Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) should ideally be selected as two only all-rounders for your Dream11 team.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Akila Dananjaya (SL), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Suranga Lakmal (WI) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for SL vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Evin Lewis (WI), Kieron Pollard (WI), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Akila Dananjaya (SL), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Suranga Lakmal (WI)

Shai Hope (WI) should be the captain of your fantasy team, whereas Kieron Pollard (WI) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

