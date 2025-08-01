Will it rain in London on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval? Well, it might just be one of the most important things fans are looking forward to knowing about after Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 witnessed multiple rain interruptions. The opening day of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 saw sudden rain in London interrupt proceedings in the first session, with lunchtime nearing and the delay was a long one. But after not many overs, the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 had to be halted once again due to rain in London and it was indeed a frustrating day for fans both at The Oval and those watching from home. In this article, we shall take a look at the London weather forecast for Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Was Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Right to Gesture Inside-Edge After Josh Tongue Appealed for LBW Against Sai Sudharsan During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? What Does the Rules Say?

Coming to the match, the India National Cricket Team was asked to bat first under overcast conditions with Shubman Gill losing yet another toss--for the fifth time in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. England did not let India get off to a good start at all with Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) departing in quick time. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill (21) joined forces, but the India National Cricket Team Test skipper misjudged a run and was run out. Sai Sudharsan (38), Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) were out in quick time and it was Karun Nair's unbeaten 52 that helped India remain in the fight. The England National Cricket Team, on the other hand, suffered a blow with Chris Woakes leaving the field due to a suspected shoulder dislocation. IND vs ENG 2025: What Happened the Last Time Indian Cricket Team Played Against England at Kennington Oval in London?.

London Weather Updates Live for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 2

Well, the London weather report above is not very promising for cricket fans. There's a forecast of sunshine early on, but overcast conditions will soon follow, with there being a good chance of rainfall. Fans can expect another rain-affected day of action, much like Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. As per the London Met Department, there's a 50% chance of precipitation at 12 PM local time, which would increase to 70% at 1 PM and 2 PM. As the day progresses, the chances of precipitation might decrease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).